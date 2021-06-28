CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.63. 17,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 727,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 244,952 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 126,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 99,623 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 49,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

