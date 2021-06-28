CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $20.39 million and approximately $305.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001201 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00031895 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00192176 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00033074 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 144,195,437 coins and its circulating supply is 140,195,437 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

