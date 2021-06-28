Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 719,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $78,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $115.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.