CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $95.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CSX has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

CSX shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 28th.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CSX by 3,988.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CSX by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

