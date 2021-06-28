CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Tops One Day Volume of $10.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $502,202.08 and $10.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00125549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00164346 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,197.78 or 0.99889842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

