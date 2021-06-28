Crypto Village Accelerator Price Tops $0.0000 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $1.63 and $81,872.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 63.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.57 or 0.00586229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037026 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

