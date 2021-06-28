Crowns (CWS) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.42 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Crowns has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $664,710.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be bought for about $4.95 or 0.00014482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.00607478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,393 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.