Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.72.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.60 and a 12-month high of C$18.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.70.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

