Critical Survey: Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) versus Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.2, meaning that its share price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Telekom Austria and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 8.49% 13.98% 4.71% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telekom Austria and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.20 billion 1.12 $443.69 million $1.32 13.31 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.47 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Summary

Telekom Austria beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services. It also provides end-user terminal equipment; digital products; cloud and Internet of Things services; and mobile payment services. The company provides mobile communication services to approximately 25 million customers. It has operations in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, and North Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG operates as a subsidiary of AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil B.V.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited provides fixed-line telecommunication services in Delhi and Mumbai. It offers GSM and CDMA based mobile services; and Internet, broadband, ISDN, and leased line services, as well as telecom consultancy and engineering services, project management services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc. In addition, it provides mobile, international long distance, and Internet services in Mauritius. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in New Delhi, India.

