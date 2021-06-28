Critical Review: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) versus Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 21.52% 12.60% 1.23% Glacier Bancorp 36.81% 13.41% 1.66%

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $168.90 million 3.48 $31.96 million $6.90 12.22 Glacier Bancorp $799.93 million 6.78 $266.40 million $2.81 20.21

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Cambridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cambridge Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Glacier Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cambridge Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $68.33, indicating a potential downside of 18.97%. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.61%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Cambridge Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of 21 banking offices in Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and 2 wealth management offices located in Massachusetts, as well as 3 wealth management offices located in New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has 193 locations, including 172 branches and 21 loan or administration offices in 71 counties within 8 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

