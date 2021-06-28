Critical Contrast: OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) & Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) and Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for OSRAM Licht and Ocado Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSRAM Licht 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ocado Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OSRAM Licht and Ocado Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSRAM Licht $3.41 billion 1.71 -$211.79 million N/A N/A Ocado Group $2.99 billion 6.96 -$161.43 million ($0.45) -124.82

Ocado Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OSRAM Licht.

Volatility & Risk

OSRAM Licht has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocado Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ocado Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OSRAM Licht and Ocado Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSRAM Licht -6.23% -9.65% -4.34% Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ocado Group beats OSRAM Licht on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants. The company also develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for stages, cinemas, and studios; LED-based plant cultivation systems; lighting solutions for industrial and medical applications, such as high-intensity UV lamps and LED illumination for clothing; and automotive systems based on LED and laser technology, and other customer-specific system solutions. In addition, it develops, produces, and markets LED light engines and light management systems, as well as electronic ballasts, LED drivers, and LED modules. Further, the company is involved in the provision of products in the areas of architectural interior and exterior lighting, as well as professional interior lighting solutions. It provides its products under the OSRAM, Vixar, SYLVANIA, Traxon, e:cue, Digital Lumens, Fluence, Clay Paky, ADB Stagelight, OSRAM CONTINENTAL, LED Engin, and b,a,g, brands. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams AG.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

