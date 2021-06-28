Critical Analysis: AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) versus Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIkido Pharma and Bioqual, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioqual has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Bioqual’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 9,087.40 -$12.34 million N/A N/A Bioqual $46.36 million 1.59 $4.23 million N/A N/A

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Bioqual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -16.37% -16.13% Bioqual 10.08% 19.50% 11.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bioqual beats AIkido Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of multiple viruses, including influenza virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus, and Marburg virus. It has a license agreement with the University of Texas; and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. provides research, development, pre-clinical, and testing/assay services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides in-vivo animal model services related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

