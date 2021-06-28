Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock.

CRST has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.38) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,300.67. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

