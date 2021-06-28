Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Increased to GBX 420 by Analysts at Barclays

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.38) on Friday. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,300.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

