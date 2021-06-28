Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 116,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $55,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 51,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $215.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $216.12.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.