Credit Suisse AG Sells 24,325 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $77,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $73.87 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.25. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

