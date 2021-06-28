Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,502,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of TransMedics Group worth $62,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $33.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $933.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,040 shares of company stock worth $3,461,744 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

