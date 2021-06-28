Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 9,067.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368,369 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.57% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $75,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of IOVA opened at $27.03 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

