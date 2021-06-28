Credit Suisse AG Has $58.63 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 125.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,483 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.67% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $58,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $164.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.83. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $110.17 and a one year high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.92.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,035. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

