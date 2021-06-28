Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,317 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.51% of Duke Realty worth $79,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Boston Partners boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,401,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,928,000 after buying an additional 59,526 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 165,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRE stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $49.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

