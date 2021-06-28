Credit Suisse AG Buys 17,432 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in McKesson were worth $69,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,947,000 after acquiring an additional 64,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,425,000 after buying an additional 232,431 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $191.34 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

