Cowen Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $250.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price upped by Cowen from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.21.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $230.22 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $239.37. The company has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,859,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

