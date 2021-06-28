Covington Capital Management Sells 666 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.43. 24,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.01. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $106.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

