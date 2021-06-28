Covington Capital Management Sells 5,153 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $18,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 89,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

