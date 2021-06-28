Covington Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,611 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 177.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FFC remained flat at $$22.51 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 117,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,016. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1265 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.