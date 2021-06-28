Covington Capital Management Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.77. The stock had a trading volume of 270,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $462.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.