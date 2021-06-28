Covington Capital Management Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 320,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 145,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,204,246. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

