Covington Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.73. 310,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,269,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

