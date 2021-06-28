Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

CVET stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.27. 681,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,687. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -353.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,690 shares of company stock worth $1,564,567. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Covetrus by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 268,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Covetrus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Covetrus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Covetrus by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Covetrus by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.