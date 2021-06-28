Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$7.72.

CJR.B traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.94. The company had a trading volume of 38,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,833. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$2.29 and a 1-year high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

