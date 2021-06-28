Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

CTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.90.

CTS stock opened at C$9.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,603.33. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.28 and a 1-year high of C$9.76.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.