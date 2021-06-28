Contrasting Perpetua Resources (PPTA) and The Competition

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Perpetua Resources to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Perpetua Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perpetua Resources Competitors 730 3275 3482 104 2.39

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.79%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 51.75%. Given Perpetua Resources’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources Competitors 270.76% -296.33% -1.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A -$220.63 million -7.82 Perpetua Resources Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 4.35

Perpetua Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perpetua Resources rivals beat Perpetua Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

