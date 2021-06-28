Contrasting Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Capital Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Valley National Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50

Capital Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.99%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $10.96, suggesting a potential downside of 20.36%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 18.69% 20.63% 1.66% Valley National Bancorp 27.49% 9.78% 1.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $158.31 million 1.83 $25.82 million $1.87 11.26 Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.56 $390.61 million $0.96 14.33

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Capital Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as credit cards; and other consumer loans that include secured and unsecured installment, term, car, and boat loans to individuals. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, and foreign wire transfers services, as well as transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. Further, the company provides investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts and custom -tailored investment strategies for retirement plans. Additionally, it offers trust services, which comprise living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration primarily to individuals; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as holds real estate related investments. Further, the company offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. It operates 226 retail banking centers located in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

