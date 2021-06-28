Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Consolidated Water has raised its dividend payment by 51.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Consolidated Water has a payout ratio of 87.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,410.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,149 shares of company stock valued at $92,406 over the last 90 days. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

