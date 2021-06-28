Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 2.0% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.31.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $293.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.55. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 14.31%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

