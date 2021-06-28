Concentric Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $378,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,014,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 442.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 115,167 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $86.72 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.