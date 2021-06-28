Concentric Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139,140 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,587 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $169.01 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.74 and a one year high of $174.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

