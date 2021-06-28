Concentric Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 235,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,059,000 after buying an additional 48,694 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $50.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

