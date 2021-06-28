Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,499 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMP. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

