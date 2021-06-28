Comparing Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) and Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) and Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lixte Biotechnology and Atossa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lixte Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atossa Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.99%. Given Atossa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atossa Therapeutics is more favorable than Lixte Biotechnology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lixte Biotechnology and Atossa Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lixte Biotechnology N/A N/A -$3.27 million N/A N/A Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lixte Biotechnology has a beta of -1.11, meaning that its share price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lixte Biotechnology and Atossa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lixte Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Atossa Therapeutics N/A -50.20% -44.60%

Summary

Lixte Biotechnology beats Atossa Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development. It develops two series of pharmacologically active drugs, which include the LB-100 series that consists of novel structures, which might be useful in the treatment of cancers, and vascular and metabolic diseases; and LB-200 series for the treatment of chronic hereditary diseases, such as Gaucher's disease, as well as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a clinical trial research agreement with the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital Inc.; collaboration agreement for an investigator-initiated clinical trial with the Spanish Sarcoma Group; pharmacologic study with the National Cancer Institute; and clinical research support agreement with City of Hope National Medical Center to carry out a Phase 1b clinical trial of its LB-100, a protein phosphatase inhibitor for small cell lung cancer. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in East Setauket, New York.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It is also developing AT-301, a proprietary drug candidate for nasal administration in patients diagnosed with COVID-19; AT-H201, a drug candidate to improve lung function in COVID-19 patients; and immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs for the treatment of breast cancer. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a research agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc. to support research of cytokine-coated nanoparticles for the potential treatment of breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

