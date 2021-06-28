Comparing IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AtriCure and IRadimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $206.53 million 17.71 -$48.15 million ($1.01) -79.39 IRadimed $31.72 million 11.04 $1.37 million $0.11 258.64

IRadimed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AtriCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AtriCure has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AtriCure and IRadimed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 0 8 0 3.00 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

AtriCure presently has a consensus target price of $86.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. IRadimed has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.61%. Given AtriCure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AtriCure is more favorable than IRadimed.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -22.89% -10.49% -6.08% IRadimed 3.06% 1.62% 1.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of AtriCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IRadimed beats AtriCure on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. The company also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System, a single-use disposable device used to treat symptomatic persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation patients; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure compatible with a range of anatomical shapes. In addition, it sells Lumitip Dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; COBRA Fusion Surgical Ablation System; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. AtriCure, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

