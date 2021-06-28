Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €141.86 ($166.89).

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €134.35 ($158.06) on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €126.46.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

