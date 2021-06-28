Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.18.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

