Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives $61.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. 5,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 129.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

