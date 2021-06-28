Colliers International Group Inc. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group has a payout ratio of 2.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

CIGI stock opened at $116.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.25 and a beta of 1.62. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $120.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.41.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

