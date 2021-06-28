Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.54. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

In other Coda Octopus Group news, insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $71,099.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at $259,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $492,157.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,263,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,481,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,981 shares of company stock valued at $716,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.