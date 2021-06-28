Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $405.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.16. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

