Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,441 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $72,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $139.70 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $141.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

