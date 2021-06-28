Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $65.48 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198,767 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $65,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $146.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

