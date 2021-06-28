Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,060 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Farfetch worth $56,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after buying an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after buying an additional 13,737,367 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $514,600,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $251,804,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $153,758,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

